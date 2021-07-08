Konark Synth Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.50 crore, up 28.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.50 crore in March 2021 up 28.97% from Rs. 12.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.06 crore in March 2021 down 134.79% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.99 crore in March 2021 down 272.07% from Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2020.

Konark Synth shares closed at 10.04 on July 06, 2021 (BSE)