Konark Synth Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.50 crore, up 28.97% Y-o-Y
July 08, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.50 crore in March 2021 up 28.97% from Rs. 12.02 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.06 crore in March 2021 down 134.79% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.99 crore in March 2021 down 272.07% from Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2020.
Konark Synth shares closed at 10.04 on July 06, 2021 (BSE)
|Konark Synthetics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.50
|2.01
|12.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.50
|2.01
|12.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.23
|1.01
|1.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.37
|0.26
|6.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.75
|-0.92
|3.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.33
|2.06
|Depreciation
|0.92
|0.98
|1.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.05
|1.39
|2.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.22
|-1.06
|-4.95
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.16
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.91
|-0.90
|-4.77
|Interest
|0.72
|0.84
|1.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.63
|-1.74
|-5.95
|Exceptional Items
|-6.55
|0.00
|-2.43
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.18
|-1.75
|-8.38
|Tax
|-0.91
|--
|-2.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.26
|-1.75
|-6.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.26
|-1.75
|-6.03
|Minority Interest
|7.08
|0.73
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.12
|0.16
|0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.06
|--
|-5.99
|Equity Share Capital
|5.81
|5.81
|5.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.21
|-1.49
|-10.31
|Diluted EPS
|-24.21
|-1.49
|-10.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.21
|-1.49
|-10.31
|Diluted EPS
|-24.21
|-1.49
|-10.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited