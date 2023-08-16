English
    Konark Synth Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore, down 43.03% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore in June 2023 down 43.03% from Rs. 16.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2023 down 66.24% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2023 up 7.78% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022.

    Konark Synth shares closed at 15.75 on August 14, 2023 (BSE)

    Konark Synthetics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.366.0016.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.366.0016.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.142.183.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.721.517.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.430.613.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.440.35
    Depreciation0.820.820.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.840.911.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.47-0.14
    Other Income0.240.380.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.15-0.090.07
    Interest0.820.890.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.67-0.98-0.76
    Exceptional Items---8.06--
    P/L Before Tax-0.67-9.04-0.76
    Tax--0.76--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.67-9.80-0.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.67-9.80-0.76
    Minority Interest0.22--0.24
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.580.09-0.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.03-9.71-0.62
    Equity Share Capital5.815.815.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.78-15.79-1.07
    Diluted EPS-1.78-15.79-1.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.78-15.79-1.07
    Diluted EPS-1.78-15.79-1.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Konark Synth #Konark Synthetics #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

