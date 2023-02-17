 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Konark Synth Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, down 15.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in December 2022 down 15.78% from Rs. 13.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 118.21% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2022 down 30.82% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.24 13.68 13.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.24 13.68 13.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.72 3.63 3.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.21 7.49 7.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.10 0.09 -0.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.40 0.38 0.35
Depreciation 0.83 0.83 0.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.28 1.38 1.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.12 0.37
Other Income 0.27 0.20 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 0.08 0.71
Interest 0.86 0.79 0.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.69 -0.71 0.18
Exceptional Items -- 0.01 -0.26
P/L Before Tax -0.69 -0.71 -0.08
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.69 -0.71 -0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.69 -0.71 -0.08
Minority Interest 0.24 0.24 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.03 -0.26 -0.14
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.48 -0.73 -0.22
Equity Share Capital 5.81 5.81 5.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.82 -1.26 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.82 -1.26 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.82 -1.26 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.82 -1.26 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited