Konark Synth Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, down 15.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in December 2022 down 15.78% from Rs. 13.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 118.21% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2022 down 30.82% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.
Konark Synth shares closed at 13.20 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.76% returns over the last 12 months.
|Konark Synthetics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.24
|13.68
|13.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.24
|13.68
|13.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.72
|3.63
|3.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.21
|7.49
|7.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.10
|0.09
|-0.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.38
|0.35
|Depreciation
|0.83
|0.83
|0.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.28
|1.38
|1.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.12
|0.37
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.20
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.08
|0.71
|Interest
|0.86
|0.79
|0.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-0.71
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.01
|-0.26
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.69
|-0.71
|-0.08
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|-0.71
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|-0.71
|-0.08
|Minority Interest
|0.24
|0.24
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.03
|-0.26
|-0.14
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.48
|-0.73
|-0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|5.81
|5.81
|5.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|-1.26
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|-1.26
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|-1.26
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|-1.26
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited