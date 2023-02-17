Konark Synth Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, down 15.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in December 2022 down 15.78% from Rs. 13.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 118.21% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2022 down 30.82% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

Konark Synth shares closed at 13.20 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.76% returns over the last 12 months.