Konark Synth Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.34 crore, up 564.4% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.34 crore in December 2021 up 564.4% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 up 74.72% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021 up 1725% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.
Konark Synth shares closed at 11.20 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.34
|6.51
|2.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.34
|6.51
|2.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.83
|1.40
|1.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.33
|4.26
|0.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.63
|-0.18
|-0.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|0.34
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.75
|0.97
|0.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.35
|0.91
|1.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|-1.18
|-1.06
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.21
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.71
|-0.97
|-0.90
|Interest
|0.53
|0.72
|0.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|-1.69
|-1.74
|Exceptional Items
|-0.26
|-0.16
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|-1.85
|-1.75
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|-1.85
|-1.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|-1.85
|-1.75
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.73
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.14
|--
|0.16
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.22
|-1.85
|-0.86
|Equity Share Capital
|5.81
|5.81
|5.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-2.71
|-1.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-2.71
|-1.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-2.71
|-1.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-2.71
|-1.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited