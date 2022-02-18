Konark Synth Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.34 crore, up 564.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.34 crore in December 2021 up 564.4% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 up 74.72% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021 up 1725% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Konark Synth shares closed at 11.20 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)