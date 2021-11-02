Kolte-Patil Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 67.90 crore, up 87.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.90 crore in September 2021 up 87.26% from Rs. 36.26 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.15 crore in September 2021 up 4.15% from Rs. 16.85 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.23 crore in September 2021 up 219.58% from Rs. 5.21 crore in September 2020.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 321.65 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.60% returns over the last 6 months and 93.07% over the last 12 months.