Kolte-Patil Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 145.48 crore, down 0.72% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 145.48 crore in September 2018 down 0.72% from Rs. 146.54 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.30 crore in September 2018 up 6.47% from Rs. 26.58 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.68 crore in September 2018 down 21.35% from Rs. 59.35 crore in September 2017.
Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 3.73 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.51 in September 2017.
Kolte-Patil shares closed at 219.45 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -33.45% returns over the last 6 months and -11.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|145.48
|80.46
|146.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|145.48
|80.46
|146.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|77.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.94
|10.74
|7.15
|Depreciation
|1.50
|1.50
|1.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|108.52
|56.23
|8.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.52
|11.99
|51.31
|Other Income
|20.66
|16.20
|6.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.18
|28.19
|57.65
|Interest
|7.39
|8.33
|13.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|37.79
|19.86
|44.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|37.79
|19.86
|44.48
|Tax
|9.49
|2.75
|17.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|28.30
|17.11
|26.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|28.30
|17.11
|26.58
|Equity Share Capital
|75.81
|75.81
|75.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.73
|2.26
|3.51
|Diluted EPS
|3.72
|2.26
|3.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.73
|2.26
|3.51
|Diluted EPS
|3.72
|2.26
|3.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited