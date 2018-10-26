Kolte-Patil Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 145.48 crore, down 0.72% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 145.48 crore in September 2018 down 0.72% from Rs. 146.54 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.30 crore in September 2018 up 6.47% from Rs. 26.58 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.68 crore in September 2018 down 21.35% from Rs. 59.35 crore in September 2017.

Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 3.73 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.51 in September 2017.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 219.45 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -33.45% returns over the last 6 months and -11.06% over the last 12 months.