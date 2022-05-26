 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kolte-Patil Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.29 crore, down 40.74% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 146.29 crore in March 2022 down 40.74% from Rs. 246.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.47 crore in March 2022 down 194.83% from Rs. 26.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2022 down 144.32% from Rs. 49.55 crore in March 2021.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 245.05 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.36% returns over the last 6 months and 5.60% over the last 12 months.

Kolte-Patil Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 146.29 57.87 246.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 146.29 57.87 246.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 43.33 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.67 12.53 12.14
Depreciation 2.09 1.97 1.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 156.15 13.43 187.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -31.62 -13.39 45.07
Other Income 7.57 4.46 2.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -24.05 -8.93 47.72
Interest 8.31 11.91 12.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -32.36 -20.84 35.22
Exceptional Items -- -3.35 --
P/L Before Tax -32.36 -24.19 35.22
Tax -6.89 -6.25 8.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -25.47 -17.94 26.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -25.47 -17.94 26.86
Equity Share Capital 76.00 76.00 76.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.35 -2.36 3.53
Diluted EPS -3.35 -2.36 3.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.35 -2.36 3.53
Diluted EPS -3.35 -2.36 3.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:11 am
