Kolte-Patil Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.29 crore, down 40.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 146.29 crore in March 2022 down 40.74% from Rs. 246.85 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.47 crore in March 2022 down 194.83% from Rs. 26.86 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2022 down 144.32% from Rs. 49.55 crore in March 2021.
Kolte-Patil shares closed at 245.05 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.36% returns over the last 6 months and 5.60% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|146.29
|57.87
|246.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|146.29
|57.87
|246.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|43.33
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.67
|12.53
|12.14
|Depreciation
|2.09
|1.97
|1.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|156.15
|13.43
|187.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.62
|-13.39
|45.07
|Other Income
|7.57
|4.46
|2.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.05
|-8.93
|47.72
|Interest
|8.31
|11.91
|12.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-32.36
|-20.84
|35.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-3.35
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-32.36
|-24.19
|35.22
|Tax
|-6.89
|-6.25
|8.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.47
|-17.94
|26.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.47
|-17.94
|26.86
|Equity Share Capital
|76.00
|76.00
|76.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.35
|-2.36
|3.53
|Diluted EPS
|-3.35
|-2.36
|3.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.35
|-2.36
|3.53
|Diluted EPS
|-3.35
|-2.36
|3.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited