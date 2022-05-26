Kolte-Patil Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.29 crore, down 40.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.29 crore in March 2022 down 40.74% from Rs. 246.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.47 crore in March 2022 down 194.83% from Rs. 26.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2022 down 144.32% from Rs. 49.55 crore in March 2021.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 245.05 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.36% returns over the last 6 months and 5.60% over the last 12 months.