Kolte-Patil Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 246.85 crore, up 119.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.85 crore in March 2021 up 119.46% from Rs. 112.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.86 crore in March 2021 up 245.24% from Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.55 crore in March 2021 up 261.42% from Rs. 13.71 crore in March 2020.

Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2020.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 230.85 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.70% returns over the last 6 months and 49.32% over the last 12 months.