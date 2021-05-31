MARKET NEWS

Kolte-Patil Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 246.85 crore, up 119.46% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2021 / 07:55 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 246.85 crore in March 2021 up 119.46% from Rs. 112.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.86 crore in March 2021 up 245.24% from Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.55 crore in March 2021 up 261.42% from Rs. 13.71 crore in March 2020.

Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2020.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 230.85 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.70% returns over the last 6 months and 49.32% over the last 12 months.

Kolte-Patil Developers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations246.8583.89112.48
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations246.8583.89112.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.149.6711.94
Depreciation1.832.033.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses187.8175.4098.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.07-3.21-1.62
Other Income2.654.2311.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.721.0210.14
Interest12.5014.558.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.22-13.531.86
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax35.22-13.531.86
Tax8.36-3.56-5.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.86-9.977.78
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.86-9.977.78
Equity Share Capital76.0076.0075.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.53-1.311.03
Diluted EPS3.52-1.311.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.53-1.311.03
Diluted EPS3.52-1.311.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2021 07:44 pm

