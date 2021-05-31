Kolte-Patil Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 246.85 crore, up 119.46% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2021 / 07:55 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 246.85 crore in March 2021 up 119.46% from Rs. 112.48 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.86 crore in March 2021 up 245.24% from Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.55 crore in March 2021 up 261.42% from Rs. 13.71 crore in March 2020.
Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2020.
Kolte-Patil shares closed at 230.85 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.70% returns over the last 6 months and 49.32% over the last 12 months.
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|246.85
|83.89
|112.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|246.85
|83.89
|112.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.14
|9.67
|11.94
|Depreciation
|1.83
|2.03
|3.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|187.81
|75.40
|98.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.07
|-3.21
|-1.62
|Other Income
|2.65
|4.23
|11.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.72
|1.02
|10.14
|Interest
|12.50
|14.55
|8.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|35.22
|-13.53
|1.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|35.22
|-13.53
|1.86
|Tax
|8.36
|-3.56
|-5.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|26.86
|-9.97
|7.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|26.86
|-9.97
|7.78
|Equity Share Capital
|76.00
|76.00
|75.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.53
|-1.31
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|3.52
|-1.31
|1.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.53
|-1.31
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|3.52
|-1.31
|1.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited