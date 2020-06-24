Kolte-Patil Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 112.48 crore, down 36.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.48 crore in March 2020 down 36.42% from Rs. 176.91 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2020 down 79.79% from Rs. 38.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.71 crore in March 2020 down 80.16% from Rs. 69.12 crore in March 2019.

Kolte-Patil EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.08 in March 2019.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 167.45 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.81% returns over the last 6 months and -18.73% over the last 12 months.