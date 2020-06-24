Kolte-Patil Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 112.48 crore, down 36.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 112.48 crore in March 2020 down 36.42% from Rs. 176.91 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2020 down 79.79% from Rs. 38.50 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.71 crore in March 2020 down 80.16% from Rs. 69.12 crore in March 2019.
Kolte-Patil EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.08 in March 2019.
Kolte-Patil shares closed at 167.45 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.81% returns over the last 6 months and -18.73% over the last 12 months.
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|112.48
|124.71
|176.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|112.48
|124.71
|176.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.94
|10.11
|10.55
|Depreciation
|3.57
|2.66
|1.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|98.59
|99.32
|105.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.62
|12.62
|58.86
|Other Income
|11.76
|9.09
|8.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.14
|21.71
|67.60
|Interest
|8.28
|14.45
|12.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.86
|7.26
|54.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.86
|7.26
|54.99
|Tax
|-5.92
|1.17
|16.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.78
|6.09
|38.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.78
|6.09
|38.50
|Equity Share Capital
|75.81
|75.81
|75.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.03
|0.80
|5.08
|Diluted EPS
|1.02
|0.80
|5.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.03
|0.80
|5.08
|Diluted EPS
|1.02
|0.80
|5.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
