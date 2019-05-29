Kolte-Patil Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 176.91 crore, down 20.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.91 crore in March 2019 down 20.5% from Rs. 222.54 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.50 crore in March 2019 up 21.11% from Rs. 31.79 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.12 crore in March 2019 up 18.3% from Rs. 58.43 crore in March 2018.

Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.19 in March 2018.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 245.15 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.10% returns over the last 6 months and -19.44% over the last 12 months.