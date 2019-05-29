Kolte-Patil Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 176.91 crore, down 20.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 176.91 crore in March 2019 down 20.5% from Rs. 222.54 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.50 crore in March 2019 up 21.11% from Rs. 31.79 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.12 crore in March 2019 up 18.3% from Rs. 58.43 crore in March 2018.
Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.19 in March 2018.
Kolte-Patil shares closed at 245.15 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.10% returns over the last 6 months and -19.44% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|176.91
|59.24
|222.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|176.91
|59.24
|222.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|149.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.55
|10.70
|7.86
|Depreciation
|1.52
|1.58
|1.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|105.98
|51.46
|20.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|58.86
|-4.50
|43.52
|Other Income
|8.74
|8.67
|13.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|67.60
|4.17
|56.58
|Interest
|12.61
|9.26
|12.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|54.99
|-5.09
|43.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|54.99
|-5.09
|43.80
|Tax
|16.49
|-0.57
|12.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|38.50
|-4.52
|31.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|38.50
|-4.52
|31.79
|Equity Share Capital
|75.81
|75.81
|75.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.08
|-0.60
|4.19
|Diluted EPS
|5.01
|-0.59
|4.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.08
|-0.60
|4.19
|Diluted EPS
|5.01
|-0.59
|4.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited