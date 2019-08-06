Kolte-Patil Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 379.91 crore, up 372.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 379.91 crore in June 2019 up 372.17% from Rs. 80.46 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.14 crore in June 2019 up 345% from Rs. 17.11 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.26 crore in June 2019 up 345.47% from Rs. 29.69 crore in June 2018.

Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 10.04 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.26 in June 2018.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 208.65 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.77% returns over the last 6 months and -27.03% over the last 12 months.