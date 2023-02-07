 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kolte-Patil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.41 crore, up 353.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:Net Sales at Rs 262.41 crore in December 2022 up 353.45% from Rs. 57.87 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.05 crore in December 2022 down 151.11% from Rs. 17.94 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 45.70 crore in December 2022 down 556.61% from Rs. 6.96 crore in December 2021. Kolte-Patil shares closed at 268.95 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.05% returns over the last 6 months and -12.55% over the last 12 months.
Kolte-Patil Developers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations262.4140.3857.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations262.4140.3857.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials277.85--43.33
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.1115.6312.53
Depreciation2.632.481.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.7137.9713.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-52.89-15.70-13.39
Other Income4.565.184.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-48.33-10.52-8.93
Interest10.009.7411.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-58.33-20.26-20.84
Exceptional Items-----3.35
P/L Before Tax-58.33-20.26-24.19
Tax-13.28-6.64-6.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-45.05-13.62-17.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-45.05-13.62-17.94
Equity Share Capital76.0076.0076.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.93-1.79-2.36
Diluted EPS-5.93-1.79-2.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.93-1.79-2.36
Diluted EPS-5.93-1.79-2.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Kolte-Patil #Kolte-Patil Developers #Results
first published: Feb 7, 2023 11:22 am