Kolte-Patil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.41 crore, up 353.45% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 262.41 40.38 57.87 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 262.41 40.38 57.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 277.85 -- 43.33 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.11 15.63 12.53 Depreciation 2.63 2.48 1.97 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 19.71 37.97 13.43 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -52.89 -15.70 -13.39 Other Income 4.56 5.18 4.46 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -48.33 -10.52 -8.93 Interest 10.00 9.74 11.91 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -58.33 -20.26 -20.84 Exceptional Items -- -- -3.35 P/L Before Tax -58.33 -20.26 -24.19 Tax -13.28 -6.64 -6.25 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -45.05 -13.62 -17.94 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -45.05 -13.62 -17.94 Equity Share Capital 76.00 76.00 76.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.93 -1.79 -2.36 Diluted EPS -5.93 -1.79 -2.36 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.93 -1.79 -2.36 Diluted EPS -5.93 -1.79 -2.36 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited