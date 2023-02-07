Kolte-Patil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.41 crore, up 353.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:Net Sales at Rs 262.41 crore in December 2022 up 353.45% from Rs. 57.87 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.05 crore in December 2022 down 151.11% from Rs. 17.94 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 45.70 crore in December 2022 down 556.61% from Rs. 6.96 crore in December 2021.
|Kolte-Patil shares closed at 268.95 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.05% returns over the last 6 months and -12.55% over the last 12 months.
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|262.41
|40.38
|57.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|262.41
|40.38
|57.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|277.85
|--
|43.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.11
|15.63
|12.53
|Depreciation
|2.63
|2.48
|1.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.71
|37.97
|13.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-52.89
|-15.70
|-13.39
|Other Income
|4.56
|5.18
|4.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-48.33
|-10.52
|-8.93
|Interest
|10.00
|9.74
|11.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-58.33
|-20.26
|-20.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-3.35
|P/L Before Tax
|-58.33
|-20.26
|-24.19
|Tax
|-13.28
|-6.64
|-6.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-45.05
|-13.62
|-17.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-45.05
|-13.62
|-17.94
|Equity Share Capital
|76.00
|76.00
|76.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.93
|-1.79
|-2.36
|Diluted EPS
|-5.93
|-1.79
|-2.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.93
|-1.79
|-2.36
|Diluted EPS
|-5.93
|-1.79
|-2.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited