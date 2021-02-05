Kolte-Patil Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 83.89 crore, down 32.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.89 crore in December 2020 down 32.73% from Rs. 124.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.97 crore in December 2020 down 263.71% from Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2020 down 87.48% from Rs. 24.37 crore in December 2019.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 274.95 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 96.39% returns over the last 6 months and 19.08% over the last 12 months.