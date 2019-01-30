Kolte-Patil Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 59.24 crore, down 60.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.24 crore in December 2018 down 60.24% from Rs. 148.98 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.52 crore in December 2018 down 121.15% from Rs. 21.37 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2018 down 86.74% from Rs. 43.37 crore in December 2017.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 252.45 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and -31.59% over the last 12 months.