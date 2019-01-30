Kolte-Patil Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 59.24 crore, down 60.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 59.24 crore in December 2018 down 60.24% from Rs. 148.98 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.52 crore in December 2018 down 121.15% from Rs. 21.37 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2018 down 86.74% from Rs. 43.37 crore in December 2017.
Kolte-Patil shares closed at 252.45 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and -31.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.24
|145.48
|148.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|59.24
|145.48
|148.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|90.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.70
|10.94
|7.07
|Depreciation
|1.58
|1.50
|1.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|51.46
|108.52
|15.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.50
|24.52
|34.93
|Other Income
|8.67
|20.66
|7.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.17
|45.18
|42.04
|Interest
|9.26
|7.39
|11.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.09
|37.79
|30.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.09
|37.79
|30.84
|Tax
|-0.57
|9.49
|9.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.52
|28.30
|21.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.52
|28.30
|21.37
|Equity Share Capital
|75.81
|75.81
|75.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|3.73
|2.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|3.72
|2.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|3.73
|2.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|3.72
|2.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited