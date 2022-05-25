English
    Kolte-Patil Developers Q4 profit up 28% at Rs 27 crore

    Total income rose to Rs 380.99 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 fiscal year from Rs 302.38 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

    PTI
    May 25, 2022 / 07:37 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Wednesday reported a 28 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 26.68 crore for the quarter ended March.

    Its net profit stood at Rs 20.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

    Pune-based Kolte-Patil has posted a Rs 84.85 crore net profit for the entire fiscal year 2021-22, as against a net loss of Rs 4.82 crore in the previous year.

    Total income rose to Rs 1,136.50 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 708.46 crore in 2020-21 financial year.



    PTI
    first published: May 25, 2022 07:37 pm
