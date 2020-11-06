172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|kolte-patil-developers-posts-rs-22-crore-loss-in-september-quarter-6078811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kolte-Patil Developers posts Rs 22 crore loss in September quarter

The total income fell to Rs 67.43 crore in the September quarter, from Rs 195.32 crore in the corresponding period previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Pune-based realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 21.87 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly due to lower income.

Its net loss stood at Rs 13.97 crore in the year-ago period.

