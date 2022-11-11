 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kolte-Patil Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.31 crore, down 59.41% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 123.31 crore in September 2022 down 59.41% from Rs. 303.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.79 crore in September 2022 down 149.66% from Rs. 17.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.88 crore in September 2022 down 84.8% from Rs. 58.43 crore in September 2021.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 323.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.68% returns over the last 6 months and -4.63% over the last 12 months.

Kolte-Patil Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 123.31 200.11 303.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 123.31 200.11 303.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 112.61 220.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.55 19.65 16.96
Depreciation 3.11 2.64 2.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.34 20.96 13.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.69 44.25 50.19
Other Income 14.46 4.26 5.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.77 48.51 55.87
Interest 11.48 8.37 12.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.71 40.14 43.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.71 40.14 43.86
Tax 0.68 13.81 23.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.39 26.33 20.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.39 26.33 20.49
Minority Interest -1.91 -4.79 -2.55
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.49 -0.31 -0.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -8.79 21.23 17.70
Equity Share Capital 76.00 76.00 76.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.15 2.79 2.33
Diluted EPS -1.15 2.79 2.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.15 2.79 2.33
Diluted EPS -1.15 2.79 2.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am
