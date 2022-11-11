Kolte-Patil Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.31 crore, down 59.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.31 crore in September 2022 down 59.41% from Rs. 303.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.79 crore in September 2022 down 149.66% from Rs. 17.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.88 crore in September 2022 down 84.8% from Rs. 58.43 crore in September 2021.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 323.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.68% returns over the last 6 months and -4.63% over the last 12 months.