Kolte-Patil Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 191.89 crore, down 9.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.89 crore in September 2019 down 9.07% from Rs. 211.04 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.97 crore in September 2019 down 236.96% from Rs. 10.20 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.35 crore in September 2019 down 21.15% from Rs. 44.83 crore in September 2018.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 270.10 on November 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 23.73% returns over the last 6 months and 14.50% over the last 12 months.