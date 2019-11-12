Kolte-Patil Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 191.89 crore, down 9.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 191.89 crore in September 2019 down 9.07% from Rs. 211.04 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.97 crore in September 2019 down 236.96% from Rs. 10.20 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.35 crore in September 2019 down 21.15% from Rs. 44.83 crore in September 2018.
Kolte-Patil shares closed at 270.10 on November 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 23.73% returns over the last 6 months and 14.50% over the last 12 months.
Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 10:25 am