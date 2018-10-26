App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 03:40 PM IST

Kolte-Patil Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 211.04 crore, Down 45.74% Q-o-Q.

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 211.04 crore in September 2018 Down 45.74% from Rs. 388.97 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.20 crore in September 2018 Down 65.58% from Rs. 29.63 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.83 crore in September 2018 Down 37.87% from Rs. 72.15 crore in September 2017.
Kolte-Patil EPS has Decreased to Rs. 1.35 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.91 in September 2017.
Kolte-Patil shares closed at 219.45 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -33.45% returns over the last 6 months and -11.06% over the last 12 months.
Kolte-Patil Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 211.04 390.56 388.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 211.04 390.56 388.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 292.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.74 13.47 9.08
Depreciation 3.79 3.68 3.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 154.82 241.53 17.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.69 131.88 66.10
Other Income 2.35 1.86 2.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.04 133.74 68.48
Interest 19.28 20.26 24.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.76 113.48 43.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.76 113.48 43.58
Tax 10.57 37.23 13.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.19 76.25 30.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.19 76.25 30.12
Minority Interest -0.99 -38.32 -0.49
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.20 37.93 29.63
Equity Share Capital 75.81 75.81 75.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.35 5.00 3.91
Diluted EPS 1.34 5.00 3.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.35 5.00 3.91
Diluted EPS 1.34 5.00 3.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 26, 2018 03:37 pm

