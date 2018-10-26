Kolte-Patil Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 211.04 crore, Down 45.74% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 211.04 390.56 388.97 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 211.04 390.56 388.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 292.26 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 13.74 13.47 9.08 Depreciation 3.79 3.68 3.67 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 154.82 241.53 17.86 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.69 131.88 66.10 Other Income 2.35 1.86 2.38 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.04 133.74 68.48 Interest 19.28 20.26 24.90 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.76 113.48 43.58 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 21.76 113.48 43.58 Tax 10.57 37.23 13.46 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.19 76.25 30.12 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.19 76.25 30.12 Minority Interest -0.99 -38.32 -0.49 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.20 37.93 29.63 Equity Share Capital 75.81 75.81 75.77 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.35 5.00 3.91 Diluted EPS 1.34 5.00 3.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.35 5.00 3.91 Diluted EPS 1.34 5.00 3.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited