Kolte-Patil Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 796.93 crore, up 111.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 796.93 crore in March 2023 up 111.91% from Rs. 376.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.90 crore in March 2023 up 336.36% from Rs. 26.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.91 crore in March 2023 up 298.57% from Rs. 45.39 crore in March 2022.

Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 15.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.53 in March 2022.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 289.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.64% returns over the last 6 months and 17.96% over the last 12 months.