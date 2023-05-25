Kolte-Patil Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 796.93 crore, up 111.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 796.93 crore in March 2023 up 111.91% from Rs. 376.07 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.90 crore in March 2023 up 336.36% from Rs. 26.79 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.91 crore in March 2023 up 298.57% from Rs. 45.39 crore in March 2022.
Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 15.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.53 in March 2022.
Kolte-Patil shares closed at 289.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.64% returns over the last 6 months and 17.96% over the last 12 months.
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|796.93
|368.08
|376.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|796.93
|368.08
|376.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|552.02
|337.25
|270.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.27
|19.28
|22.97
|Depreciation
|2.52
|3.29
|2.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.22
|37.01
|41.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|170.90
|-28.75
|37.80
|Other Income
|7.49
|6.38
|4.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|178.39
|-22.37
|42.72
|Interest
|6.43
|14.39
|8.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|171.96
|-36.76
|33.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|2.23
|P/L Before Tax
|171.96
|-36.76
|36.07
|Tax
|50.83
|-9.07
|6.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|121.13
|-27.69
|29.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|121.13
|-27.69
|29.20
|Minority Interest
|-3.90
|1.21
|0.11
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.33
|-0.41
|-2.52
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|116.90
|-26.89
|26.79
|Equity Share Capital
|76.00
|76.00
|76.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.38
|-3.54
|3.53
|Diluted EPS
|15.38
|-3.54
|3.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.38
|-3.54
|3.53
|Diluted EPS
|15.38
|-3.54
|3.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited