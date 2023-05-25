English
    Kolte-Patil Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 796.93 crore, up 111.91% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 796.93 crore in March 2023 up 111.91% from Rs. 376.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.90 crore in March 2023 up 336.36% from Rs. 26.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.91 crore in March 2023 up 298.57% from Rs. 45.39 crore in March 2022.

    Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 15.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.53 in March 2022.

    Kolte-Patil shares closed at 289.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.64% returns over the last 6 months and 17.96% over the last 12 months.

    Kolte-Patil Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations796.93368.08376.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations796.93368.08376.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials552.02337.25270.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.2719.2822.97
    Depreciation2.523.292.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.2237.0141.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax170.90-28.7537.80
    Other Income7.496.384.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax178.39-22.3742.72
    Interest6.4314.398.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax171.96-36.7633.84
    Exceptional Items----2.23
    P/L Before Tax171.96-36.7636.07
    Tax50.83-9.076.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities121.13-27.6929.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period121.13-27.6929.20
    Minority Interest-3.901.210.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.33-0.41-2.52
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates116.90-26.8926.79
    Equity Share Capital76.0076.0076.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.38-3.543.53
    Diluted EPS15.38-3.543.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.38-3.543.53
    Diluted EPS15.38-3.543.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Kolte-Patil #Kolte-Patil Developers #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:27 pm