Kolte-Patil Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 376.07 crore, up 27.02% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 376.07 crore in March 2022 up 27.02% from Rs. 296.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.79 crore in March 2022 up 28.43% from Rs. 20.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.39 crore in March 2022 up 0.38% from Rs. 45.22 crore in March 2021.

Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.74 in March 2021.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 245.55 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.46% returns over the last 6 months and 5.75% over the last 12 months.

Kolte-Patil Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 376.07 240.32 296.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 376.07 240.32 296.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 270.74 174.68 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.97 16.51 17.31
Depreciation 2.67 2.69 2.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.89 18.63 239.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.80 27.81 36.44
Other Income 4.92 4.38 6.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.72 32.19 42.74
Interest 8.88 11.53 14.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.84 20.66 28.47
Exceptional Items 2.23 -9.16 --
P/L Before Tax 36.07 11.50 28.47
Tax 6.87 5.81 6.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.20 5.69 21.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.20 5.69 21.80
Minority Interest 0.11 -- -0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.52 1.42 -0.90
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.79 7.11 20.86
Equity Share Capital 76.00 76.00 76.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.84 0.71 2.74
Diluted EPS -- 0.71 2.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.84 0.71 2.74
Diluted EPS -- 0.71 2.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
