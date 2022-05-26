Kolte-Patil Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 376.07 crore, up 27.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 376.07 crore in March 2022 up 27.02% from Rs. 296.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.79 crore in March 2022 up 28.43% from Rs. 20.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.39 crore in March 2022 up 0.38% from Rs. 45.22 crore in March 2021.

Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.74 in March 2021.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 245.55 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.46% returns over the last 6 months and 5.75% over the last 12 months.