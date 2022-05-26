Kolte-Patil Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 376.07 crore, up 27.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 376.07 crore in March 2022 up 27.02% from Rs. 296.08 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.79 crore in March 2022 up 28.43% from Rs. 20.86 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.39 crore in March 2022 up 0.38% from Rs. 45.22 crore in March 2021.
Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.74 in March 2021.
Kolte-Patil shares closed at 245.55 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.46% returns over the last 6 months and 5.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|376.07
|240.32
|296.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|376.07
|240.32
|296.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|270.74
|174.68
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.97
|16.51
|17.31
|Depreciation
|2.67
|2.69
|2.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41.89
|18.63
|239.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.80
|27.81
|36.44
|Other Income
|4.92
|4.38
|6.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.72
|32.19
|42.74
|Interest
|8.88
|11.53
|14.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|33.84
|20.66
|28.47
|Exceptional Items
|2.23
|-9.16
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|36.07
|11.50
|28.47
|Tax
|6.87
|5.81
|6.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|29.20
|5.69
|21.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|29.20
|5.69
|21.80
|Minority Interest
|0.11
|--
|-0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.52
|1.42
|-0.90
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|26.79
|7.11
|20.86
|Equity Share Capital
|76.00
|76.00
|76.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.84
|0.71
|2.74
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.71
|2.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.84
|0.71
|2.74
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.71
|2.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited