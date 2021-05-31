Kolte-Patil Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 296.08 crore, up 33.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 296.08 crore in March 2021 up 33.53% from Rs. 221.74 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.86 crore in March 2021 up 226.65% from Rs. 16.47 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.22 crore in March 2021 up 249.46% from Rs. 12.94 crore in March 2020.

Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.17 in March 2020.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 230.85 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.70% returns over the last 6 months and 49.32% over the last 12 months.