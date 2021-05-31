Kolte-Patil Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 296.08 crore, up 33.53% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2021 / 08:04 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 296.08 crore in March 2021 up 33.53% from Rs. 221.74 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.86 crore in March 2021 up 226.65% from Rs. 16.47 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.22 crore in March 2021 up 249.46% from Rs. 12.94 crore in March 2020.
Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.17 in March 2020.
Kolte-Patil shares closed at 230.85 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.70% returns over the last 6 months and 49.32% over the last 12 months.
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|296.08
|190.27
|221.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|296.08
|190.27
|221.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.31
|13.02
|15.51
|Depreciation
|2.48
|2.56
|2.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|239.85
|131.72
|202.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.44
|42.97
|0.94
|Other Income
|6.30
|4.39
|9.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.74
|47.36
|10.05
|Interest
|14.27
|18.29
|13.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|28.47
|29.07
|-3.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|28.47
|29.07
|-3.18
|Tax
|6.67
|4.02
|-1.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|21.80
|25.05
|-2.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|21.80
|25.05
|-2.18
|Minority Interest
|-0.04
|-2.50
|-14.29
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.90
|-0.08
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|20.86
|22.47
|-16.47
|Equity Share Capital
|76.00
|76.00
|75.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.74
|2.96
|-2.17
|Diluted EPS
|2.74
|2.95
|-2.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.74
|2.96
|-2.17
|Diluted EPS
|2.74
|2.95
|-2.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited