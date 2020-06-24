Kolte-Patil Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 221.74 crore, up 13.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 221.74 crore in March 2020 up 13.46% from Rs. 195.44 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.47 crore in March 2020 down 141.03% from Rs. 40.14 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.94 crore in March 2020 down 83.68% from Rs. 79.30 crore in March 2019.
Kolte-Patil shares closed at 167.45 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.81% returns over the last 6 months and -18.73% over the last 12 months.
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|221.74
|130.19
|195.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|221.74
|130.19
|195.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.51
|13.29
|13.41
|Depreciation
|2.89
|4.87
|3.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|202.40
|114.13
|105.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.94
|-2.10
|73.16
|Other Income
|9.11
|4.22
|2.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.05
|2.12
|75.70
|Interest
|13.23
|21.72
|31.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.18
|-19.60
|43.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.18
|-19.60
|43.91
|Tax
|-1.00
|-5.28
|10.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.18
|-14.32
|33.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.18
|-14.32
|33.65
|Minority Interest
|-14.29
|1.27
|6.49
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.47
|-13.05
|40.14
|Equity Share Capital
|75.81
|75.81
|75.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.17
|-1.72
|5.29
|Diluted EPS
|-2.16
|-1.71
|5.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.17
|-1.72
|5.29
|Diluted EPS
|-2.16
|-1.71
|5.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:42 am