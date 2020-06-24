Kolte-Patil Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 221.74 crore, up 13.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.74 crore in March 2020 up 13.46% from Rs. 195.44 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.47 crore in March 2020 down 141.03% from Rs. 40.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.94 crore in March 2020 down 83.68% from Rs. 79.30 crore in March 2019.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 167.45 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.81% returns over the last 6 months and -18.73% over the last 12 months.