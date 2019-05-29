Kolte-Patil Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 195.44 crore, down 59.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.44 crore in March 2019 down 59.08% from Rs. 477.66 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.14 crore in March 2019 down 1.16% from Rs. 40.61 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.30 crore in March 2019 down 28.6% from Rs. 111.07 crore in March 2018.

Kolte-Patil EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.29 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.36 in March 2018.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 245.15 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.10% returns over the last 6 months and -19.44% over the last 12 months.