Kolte-Patil Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 195.44 crore, down 59.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 195.44 crore in March 2019 down 59.08% from Rs. 477.66 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.14 crore in March 2019 down 1.16% from Rs. 40.61 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.30 crore in March 2019 down 28.6% from Rs. 111.07 crore in March 2018.
Kolte-Patil EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.29 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.36 in March 2018.
Kolte-Patil shares closed at 245.15 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.10% returns over the last 6 months and -19.44% over the last 12 months.
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|195.44
|72.25
|477.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|195.44
|72.25
|477.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|331.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.41
|13.18
|9.28
|Depreciation
|3.60
|3.87
|4.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|105.27
|66.78
|33.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|73.16
|-11.58
|99.12
|Other Income
|2.54
|4.32
|7.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|75.70
|-7.26
|106.25
|Interest
|31.79
|20.66
|26.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|43.91
|-27.92
|79.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|43.91
|-27.92
|79.41
|Tax
|10.26
|-6.24
|18.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|33.65
|-21.68
|61.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|33.65
|-21.68
|61.31
|Minority Interest
|6.49
|8.81
|-20.70
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|40.14
|-12.87
|40.61
|Equity Share Capital
|75.81
|75.81
|75.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.29
|-1.70
|5.36
|Diluted EPS
|5.25
|-1.68
|5.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.29
|-1.70
|5.36
|Diluted EPS
|5.25
|-1.68
|5.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited