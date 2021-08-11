Kolte-Patil Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 197.31 crore, up 40.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.31 crore in June 2021 up 40.12% from Rs. 140.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.50 crore in June 2021 up 209.34% from Rs. 26.98 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.52 crore in June 2021 up 810.68% from Rs. 9.36 crore in June 2020.

Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 3.88 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.56 in June 2020.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 223.25 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -12.16% returns over the last 6 months and 45.53% over the last 12 months.