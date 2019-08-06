Kolte-Patil Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 585.68 crore, up 49.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 585.68 crore in June 2019 up 49.96% from Rs. 390.56 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.88 crore in June 2019 up 205.51% from Rs. 37.93 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 225.27 crore in June 2019 up 63.93% from Rs. 137.42 crore in June 2018.

Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 15.28 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.00 in June 2018.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 208.65 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.77% returns over the last 6 months and -27.03% over the last 12 months.