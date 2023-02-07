 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kolte-Patil Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 368.08 crore, up 53.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 368.08 crore in December 2022 up 53.16% from Rs. 240.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.89 crore in December 2022 down 478.2% from Rs. 7.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.08 crore in December 2022 down 154.7% from Rs. 34.88 crore in December 2021.

Kolte-Patil Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 368.08 123.31 240.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 368.08 123.31 240.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 337.25 -- 174.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.28 19.55 16.51
Depreciation 3.29 3.11 2.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.01 109.34 18.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -28.75 -8.69 27.81
Other Income 6.38 14.46 4.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.37 5.77 32.19
Interest 14.39 11.48 11.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -36.76 -5.71 20.66
Exceptional Items -- -- -9.16
P/L Before Tax -36.76 -5.71 11.50
Tax -9.07 0.68 5.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -27.69 -6.39 5.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -27.69 -6.39 5.69
Minority Interest 1.21 -1.91 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.41 -0.49 1.42
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -26.89 -8.79 7.11
Equity Share Capital 76.00 76.00 76.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.54 -1.15 0.71
Diluted EPS -3.54 -1.15 0.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.54 -1.15 0.71
Diluted EPS -3.54 -1.15 0.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
