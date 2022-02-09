Kolte-Patil Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 240.32 crore, up 26.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.32 crore in December 2021 up 26.3% from Rs. 190.27 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.11 crore in December 2021 down 68.36% from Rs. 22.47 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.88 crore in December 2021 down 30.13% from Rs. 49.92 crore in December 2020.

Kolte-Patil EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.96 in December 2020.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 300.35 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)