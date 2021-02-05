Kolte-Patil Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 190.27 crore, up 46.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.27 crore in December 2020 up 46.15% from Rs. 130.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.47 crore in December 2020 up 272.18% from Rs. 13.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.92 crore in December 2020 up 614.16% from Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2019.

Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 2.96 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.72 in December 2019.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 274.95 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 96.39% returns over the last 6 months and 19.08% over the last 12 months.