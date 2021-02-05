Kolte-Patil Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 190.27 crore, up 46.15% Y-o-Y
February 05, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 190.27 crore in December 2020 up 46.15% from Rs. 130.19 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.47 crore in December 2020 up 272.18% from Rs. 13.05 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.92 crore in December 2020 up 614.16% from Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2019.
Kolte-Patil EPS has increased to Rs. 2.96 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.72 in December 2019.
Kolte-Patil shares closed at 274.95 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 96.39% returns over the last 6 months and 19.08% over the last 12 months.
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|190.27
|64.58
|130.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|190.27
|64.58
|130.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.02
|17.80
|13.29
|Depreciation
|2.56
|3.51
|4.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|131.72
|56.30
|114.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.97
|-13.03
|-2.10
|Other Income
|4.39
|2.85
|4.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.36
|-10.18
|2.12
|Interest
|18.29
|18.99
|21.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|29.07
|-29.17
|-19.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|29.07
|-29.17
|-19.60
|Tax
|4.02
|-6.17
|-5.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|25.05
|-23.00
|-14.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|25.05
|-23.00
|-14.32
|Minority Interest
|-2.50
|1.13
|1.27
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.08
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|22.47
|-21.87
|-13.05
|Equity Share Capital
|76.00
|76.00
|75.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.96
|-2.88
|-1.72
|Diluted EPS
|2.95
|-2.88
|-1.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.96
|-2.88
|-1.72
|Diluted EPS
|2.95
|-2.88
|-1.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited