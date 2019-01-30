Kolte-Patil Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 72.25 crore, down 74.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 72.25 crore in December 2018 down 74.94% from Rs. 288.27 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2018 down 135.01% from Rs. 36.76 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2018 down 104.67% from Rs. 72.57 crore in December 2017.
Kolte-Patil shares closed at 252.45 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and -31.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kolte-Patil Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.25
|211.04
|288.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.25
|211.04
|288.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|185.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.18
|13.74
|9.79
|Depreciation
|3.87
|3.79
|3.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|66.78
|154.82
|24.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.58
|38.69
|65.19
|Other Income
|4.32
|2.35
|4.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.26
|41.04
|69.25
|Interest
|20.66
|19.28
|23.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-27.92
|21.76
|45.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-27.92
|21.76
|45.45
|Tax
|-6.24
|10.57
|8.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.68
|11.19
|36.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.68
|11.19
|36.76
|Minority Interest
|8.81
|-0.99
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.87
|10.20
|36.76
|Equity Share Capital
|75.81
|75.81
|75.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|1.35
|3.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|1.34
|3.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|1.35
|3.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|1.34
|3.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited