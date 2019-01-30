Kolte-Patil Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 72.25 crore, down 74.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.25 crore in December 2018 down 74.94% from Rs. 288.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2018 down 135.01% from Rs. 36.76 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2018 down 104.67% from Rs. 72.57 crore in December 2017.

Kolte-Patil shares closed at 252.45 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and -31.59% over the last 12 months.