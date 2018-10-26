Kokuyo Camlin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 142.04 crore, up 5.76% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 142.04 crore in September 2018 up 5.76% from Rs. 134.30 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2018 up 250.83% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.58 crore in September 2018 up 5.57% from Rs. 7.18 crore in September 2017.

Kokuyo Camlin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2017.

Kokuyo Camlin shares closed at 115.85 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -2.32% returns over the last 6 months and 21.18% over the last 12 months.