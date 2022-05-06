 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kokuyo Camlin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.95 crore, up 24.14% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 10:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kokuyo Camlin are:

Net Sales at Rs 163.95 crore in March 2022 up 24.14% from Rs. 132.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022 down 41.66% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.23 crore in March 2022 down 26.32% from Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2021.

Kokuyo Camlin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2021.

Kokuyo Camlin shares closed at 67.95 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)

Kokuyo Camlin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 163.95 142.67 132.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 163.95 142.67 132.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63.62 64.38 41.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 45.22 30.35 16.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.01 -8.65 22.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.85 21.97 18.49
Depreciation 4.27 4.47 4.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.58 27.07 22.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.41 3.08 6.51
Other Income 0.55 0.05 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.96 3.13 6.52
Interest 1.03 0.75 1.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.94 2.38 4.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.94 2.38 4.98
Tax -- -- -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.94 2.38 5.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.94 2.38 5.03
Equity Share Capital 10.03 10.03 10.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 0.24 0.50
Diluted EPS 0.29 0.24 0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 0.24 0.50
Diluted EPS 0.29 0.24 0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Kokuyo Camlin #Results
first published: May 6, 2022 10:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.