Kokuyo Camlin Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 203.32 crore, down 1.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203.32 crore in June 2019 down 1.04% from Rs. 205.46 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2019 down 41.14% from Rs. 8.54 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.52 crore in June 2019 down 23.85% from Rs. 20.38 crore in June 2018.

Kokuyo Camlin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.85 in June 2018.

Kokuyo Camlin shares closed at 71.10 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.68% returns over the last 6 months and -34.20% over the last 12 months.