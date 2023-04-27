 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

‘Kohli’s aggression, Dravid’s defence’: CLSA sticks to 'outperform' call on Bajaj Finance post-Q4 show

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

The company posted a 30.51 percent jump in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at Rs 3,157.79 crore, up from Rs 2,419.51 in the same period last year

BAJAJ FINANCE

Bajaj Finance has delivered better-than-expected numbers for the March quarter despite its size and the momentum should continue this fiscal, though margins can moderate given the macro environment, brokerage firm CLSA has said.

The non-banking financial company on April 26 posted a 30.51 percent jump in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23 at Rs 3,157.79 crore against Rs 2,419.51 in the year-ago period.

Net interest income (NII) increased 28 percent to Rs 7,771 crore from Rs 6,061 crore.

Revenue from operations of the financial services firm came in at Rs 11,359.59 crore, up 31.68 percent from Rs 8,626.06 crore in the year-ago quarter.