‘Kohli’s aggression, Dravid’s defence’: CLSA sticks to 'outperform' call on Bajaj Finance post-Q4 show

Bajaj Finance has delivered better-than-expected numbers for the March quarter despite its size and the momentum should continue this fiscal, though margins can moderate given the macro environment, brokerage firm CLSA has said.

The non-banking financial company on April 26 posted a 30.51 percent jump in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23 at Rs 3,157.79 crore against Rs 2,419.51 in the year-ago period.

Net interest income (NII) increased 28 percent to Rs 7,771 crore from Rs 6,061 crore.

Revenue from operations of the financial services firm came in at Rs 11,359.59 crore, up 31.68 percent from Rs 8,626.06 crore in the year-ago quarter.

In a note titled Kohli’s Aggression, Dravid’s Defence, CLSA analysts said on April 27 Bajaj Finance delivered slightly better-than-expected quarter-on-quarter (QoQ ) growth largely across the board. NII and PAT were in-line with estimates, but loan growth was above its expectations.

The company posted a 7 percent QoQ and 29 percent year on year (YoY) core loan growth.

“Interestingly, sequential loan growth in 4Q was stronger than in the festival quarter (3Q). NIMs (net interest margins) were largely stable QoQ, but management guided to 40-50bps compression next year,” the brokerage said.

While employee hiring has been strong, operational expenditure growth has trailed loan growth in the past two-three quarters, implying some operating leverage kicking in.

Asset quality

In line with industry trends, asset quality was strong with the gross non-performing loan (GNPL) ratio declining 20 basis points QoQ to an all-time low of 0.9 percent. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

“It is important to note that the net slippage ratio of 1.2 percent in FY24 was 70-80 bps lower than pre-Covid levels,” CLSA pointed out.

Mortgages picked up from the lows of the third quarter. “In mortgages, the mid-market segment (Rs 5-million ticket size) is seeing some growth pressure due to higher rates,” it said, adding that spreads have been flat at 9.9-10 percent for the past four quarters now.

Lastly, on the web platform rollout, the bulk of the work is done, and it should be complete by September 2023.

Road ahead

The management has guided to 20 percent growth in disbursement volume and potentially 28-29 percent AUM growth if all goes well. This would be without altering the loan mix.

However, NIM will decline 40-50 bps (assuming another rate hike), given the competitive intensity in certain segments like unsecured loans, which prevents the company from passing on the cost of funds hike, CLSA said.

CLSA has maintained its 1-year target price of Rs 6,600 for the stock, a potential upside of over 6 percent from the current levels .

The company’s FY24CL RoE of 22 percent is better than all largecap financials, barring SBI Cards.

“Having said that banks (with valuation multiples much below Bajaj Finance’s) are also well-placed in this environment. Plus, the street worry/narrative on management change and Bajaj Finance’s future structure (as an NBFC or as a bank) could limit rerating,” it added.

CLSA maintained its outperform call on Bajaj Finance but added that it prefers large banks.

At 11.03 am, the stock was trading at Rs 6,175, up 1.97 percent on the National Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.