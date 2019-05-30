Kohinoor Foods Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 52.00 crore, down 72.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kohinoor Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 52.00 crore in March 2019 down 72.46% from Rs. 188.81 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 218.85 crore in March 2019 down 184.22% from Rs. 77.00 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 122.81 crore in March 2019 down 149.21% from Rs. 49.28 crore in March 2018.
Kohinoor Foods shares closed at 29.15 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.14% returns over the last 6 months and -50.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kohinoor Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52.00
|198.44
|188.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|52.00
|198.44
|188.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.92
|263.89
|196.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|--
|12.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.33
|-0.39
|1.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.51
|2.98
|4.74
|Depreciation
|3.27
|3.23
|8.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|130.81
|5.61
|24.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-126.87
|-76.88
|-58.54
|Other Income
|0.79
|--
|1.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-126.08
|-76.88
|-57.29
|Interest
|-1.42
|-17.44
|19.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-124.66
|-59.44
|-77.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-124.66
|-59.44
|-77.05
|Tax
|94.19
|--
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-218.85
|-59.44
|-77.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-218.85
|-59.44
|-77.00
|Equity Share Capital
|37.07
|37.07
|35.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-59.00
|-16.06
|-21.83
|Diluted EPS
|-59.00
|-16.06
|-21.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-59.00
|-16.06
|-21.83
|Diluted EPS
|-59.00
|-16.06
|-21.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited