Kohinoor Foods Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 52.00 crore, down 72.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.00 crore in March 2019 down 72.46% from Rs. 188.81 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 218.85 crore in March 2019 down 184.22% from Rs. 77.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 122.81 crore in March 2019 down 149.21% from Rs. 49.28 crore in March 2018.

Kohinoor Foods shares closed at 29.15 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.14% returns over the last 6 months and -50.17% over the last 12 months.