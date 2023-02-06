Kohinoor Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.81 crore, down 25.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.81 crore in December 2022 down 25.65% from Rs. 22.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.85 crore in December 2022 down 3478.05% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2022 down 3.75% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.