 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kohinoor Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.81 crore, down 25.65% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kohinoor Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.81 crore in December 2022 down 25.65% from Rs. 22.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.85 crore in December 2022 down 3478.05% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2022 down 3.75% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.

Kohinoor Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.81 28.42 22.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.81 28.42 22.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.99 5.87 7.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 7.46 2.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.57 1.01 1.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.38 1.52 1.64
Depreciation 1.70 1.69 1.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.21 9.21 7.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 1.66 0.27
Other Income 0.53 0.14 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.61 1.80 0.44
Interest 14.46 0.04 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.85 1.76 0.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.85 1.76 0.41
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.85 1.76 0.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.85 1.76 0.41
Equity Share Capital 37.07 37.07 37.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.74 0.48 0.11
Diluted EPS -3.74 0.48 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.74 0.48 0.11
Diluted EPS -3.74 0.48 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited