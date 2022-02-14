Kohinoor Foods Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.61 crore, up 119.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.61 crore in December 2021 up 119.51% from Rs. 10.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021 up 171.93% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021 up 31.15% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2020.

Kohinoor Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2020.

Kohinoor Foods shares closed at 7.40 on May 03, 2021 (NSE)