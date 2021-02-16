Kohinoor Foods Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.30 crore, up 53.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.30 crore in December 2020 up 53.96% from Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020 up 98.38% from Rs. 35.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2020 up 710% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

Kohinoor Foods shares closed at 7.30 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -32.72% returns over the last 6 months and -9.32% over the last 12 months.