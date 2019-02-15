Kohinoor Foods Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 198.44 crore, down 3.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 198.44 crore in December 2018 down 3.64% from Rs. 205.94 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.44 crore in December 2018 down 7261.45% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 73.65 crore in December 2018 down 409.58% from Rs. 23.79 crore in December 2017.

Kohinoor Foods shares closed at 30.25 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.77% returns over the last 6 months and -60.43% over the last 12 months.