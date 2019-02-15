Kohinoor Foods Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 198.44 crore, down 3.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kohinoor Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 198.44 crore in December 2018 down 3.64% from Rs. 205.94 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.44 crore in December 2018 down 7261.45% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 73.65 crore in December 2018 down 409.58% from Rs. 23.79 crore in December 2017.
Kohinoor Foods shares closed at 30.25 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.77% returns over the last 6 months and -60.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kohinoor Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|198.44
|129.84
|205.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|198.44
|129.84
|205.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|263.89
|168.27
|128.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.34
|13.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.39
|0.69
|14.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.98
|3.10
|5.52
|Depreciation
|3.23
|3.24
|2.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.61
|9.76
|21.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-76.88
|-55.56
|20.16
|Other Income
|--
|0.35
|1.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-76.88
|-55.21
|21.24
|Interest
|-17.44
|20.05
|20.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-59.44
|-75.26
|1.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-59.44
|-75.26
|1.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-59.44
|-75.26
|0.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-59.44
|-75.26
|0.83
|Equity Share Capital
|37.07
|35.24
|35.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.06
|-21.36
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-16.06
|-21.36
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.06
|-21.36
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-16.06
|-21.36
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited