Kohinoor Foods Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.45 crore, down 87.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.45 crore in September 2021 down 87.17% from Rs. 73.67 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2021 down 152.89% from Rs. 9.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.07 crore in September 2021 down 123.87% from Rs. 12.86 crore in September 2020.

Kohinoor Foods shares closed at 7.55 on May 03, 2021 (BSE)