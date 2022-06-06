Kohinoor Foods Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.26 crore, down 50.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.26 crore in March 2022 down 50.69% from Rs. 81.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 down 94.46% from Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2022 down 3.74% from Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2021.

Kohinoor Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in March 2021.

Kohinoor Foods shares closed at 48.90 on June 03, 2022 (NSE)