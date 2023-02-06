Kohinoor Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.81 crore, down 25.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.81 crore in December 2022 down 25.65% from Rs. 22.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.86 crore in December 2022 down 3565% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 3.77% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2021.