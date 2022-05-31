KNR Construct Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,010.74 crore, up 8.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,010.74 crore in March 2022 up 8.01% from Rs. 935.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.79 crore in March 2022 up 46.52% from Rs. 76.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 226.52 crore in March 2022 up 18.25% from Rs. 191.56 crore in March 2021.

KNR Construct EPS has increased to Rs. 4.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.74 in March 2021.

KNR Construct shares closed at 243.90 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)