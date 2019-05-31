KNR Construct Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 715.71 crore, up 14.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 715.71 crore in March 2019 up 14.63% from Rs. 624.37 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.15 crore in March 2019 up 15.56% from Rs. 79.74 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.25 crore in March 2019 up 14.57% from Rs. 139.00 crore in March 2018.

KNR Construct EPS has increased to Rs. 6.55 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.67 in March 2018.

KNR Construct shares closed at 285.20 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 46.37% returns over the last 6 months and -1.94% over the last 12 months.