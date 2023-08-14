English
    KNR Construct Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 929.59 crore, up 4.38% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KNR Constructions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 929.59 crore in June 2023 up 4.38% from Rs. 890.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.26 crore in June 2023 up 9.34% from Rs. 100.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.32 crore in June 2023 up 3.6% from Rs. 174.05 crore in June 2022.

    KNR Construct EPS has increased to Rs. 3.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.59 in June 2022.

    KNR Construct shares closed at 253.80 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.74% returns over the last 6 months and -4.71% over the last 12 months.

    KNR Constructions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations929.591,175.59890.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations929.591,175.59890.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials390.04409.99433.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.2741.0238.58
    Depreciation28.3440.0532.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses327.02512.63253.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.91171.89132.31
    Other Income7.079.579.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax151.98181.45141.38
    Interest5.027.976.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax146.96173.48134.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax146.96173.48134.45
    Tax36.7044.8833.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities110.26128.60100.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period110.26128.60100.84
    Equity Share Capital56.2556.2556.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.924.573.59
    Diluted EPS3.924.573.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.924.573.59
    Diluted EPS3.924.573.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:00 pm

