 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KNR Construct Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 890.60 crore, up 20.35% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KNR Constructions are:

Net Sales at Rs 890.60 crore in June 2022 up 20.35% from Rs. 739.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.84 crore in June 2022 up 38.12% from Rs. 73.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.05 crore in June 2022 up 17.52% from Rs. 148.10 crore in June 2021.

KNR Construct EPS has increased to Rs. 3.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in June 2021.

KNR Construct shares closed at 266.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.71% returns over the last 6 months and -6.05% over the last 12 months.

KNR Constructions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 890.60 1,010.74 739.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 890.60 1,010.74 739.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 433.11 306.72 329.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.58 40.97 33.50
Depreciation 32.67 39.87 26.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 253.93 455.05 233.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 132.31 168.14 116.36
Other Income 9.08 18.51 4.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.38 186.65 121.17
Interest 6.93 6.00 7.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 134.45 180.64 113.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 134.45 180.64 113.27
Tax 33.61 67.86 40.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 100.84 112.79 73.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 100.84 112.79 73.01
Equity Share Capital 56.25 56.25 56.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.59 4.01 2.60
Diluted EPS 3.59 4.01 2.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.59 4.01 2.60
Diluted EPS 3.59 4.01 2.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #KNR Construct #KNR Constructions #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.