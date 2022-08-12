KNR Construct Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 890.60 crore, up 20.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 890.60 crore in June 2022 up 20.35% from Rs. 739.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.84 crore in June 2022 up 38.12% from Rs. 73.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.05 crore in June 2022 up 17.52% from Rs. 148.10 crore in June 2021.

KNR Construct EPS has increased to Rs. 3.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in June 2021.

KNR Construct shares closed at 266.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.71% returns over the last 6 months and -6.05% over the last 12 months.