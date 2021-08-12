KNR Construct Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 739.98 crore, up 54.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 739.98 crore in June 2021 up 54.37% from Rs. 479.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.01 crore in June 2021 up 83.49% from Rs. 39.79 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.10 crore in June 2021 up 47.47% from Rs. 100.43 crore in June 2020.

KNR Construct EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.60 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.83 in June 2020.

KNR Construct shares closed at 283.95 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.99% returns over the last 6 months and 171.51% over the last 12 months.